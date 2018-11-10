Emergency crews called after fire breaks out in washing machine

Firefighters were called to a washing machine fire in Reepham and a vehicle fire in Swaffham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to a mid-Norfolk market town after a washing machine caught alight.

Crews from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a “domestic building fire” on Kerdiston Road, off the B1145 in Reepham, at around 2pm on Saturday November 10.

Appliances from Aylsham and Dereham attended and firefighters put out the blaze using hand appliances.

No one is believed to have been injured.

The crew from Dereham was also called to Swaffham at around 4.30pm following reports of a vehicle on fire on the A47.

Appliances from Massingham and Watton also attended but on arrival the crews found it was a false alarm caused by a mechanical fault.

