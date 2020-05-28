Search

Ferry service resumes after coronavirus suspension

PUBLISHED: 12:51 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 28 May 2020

The Reedham Ferry crossing. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

A chain ferry offering a 30 mile shortcut is running again from this morning.

The Reedham Ferry will once again help cars cross the river Yare in the Broads village and will run daily from 6.30am until 8pm on weekdays, and from 8am until 8pm on weekends.

The ferry was suspended on May 12 due to coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Reedham Ferry Complex, which includes the Archers Touring Park, said: “Like all of you, we are looking forward to the day when restrictions are ease and we can open our touring park again.

“We are trying to accommodate bookings already made before lockdown with social distancing in mind, so as it stands at the moment we are fully booked for July, if we can open then.

“Who knows when you’ll be able to sip a pint by the river on a warm summers eve, but let’s all play our part in making that day come sooner.”

Drive 24