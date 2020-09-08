Search

Advanced search

Video

Nature-lover and grandfather making special bird table for children’s hospice

PUBLISHED: 15:13 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 08 September 2020

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Critically-ill children in a £10m hospice will be able to enjoy nature thanks to the practical skills of a grandfather and charity fundraiser.

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Reedcutter Wally Mason, 73, from The Street in Rockland St Mary, near Trowse, is making a wooden bird table featuring Norfolk water reed he cut by hand from Rockland Broad and Haddiscoe and multiple bird boxes, for the grounds of the Nook in Framingham Earl.

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) Norfolk base was opened in September last year by the charity’s royal patron, the Duchess of Cambridge, and replaced the charity’s old Quidenham hospice.

Wally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANWally Mason, 73, former Broads reed cutter, is making a bird table (featuring Norfolk reeds) to stand on grounds of the nook EACH hospice in Framingham Earl for terminally-ill children staying at the hospice to enjoy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Mason, who has four children and three grandchildren, raised £2,300 for EACH during a family day showing off traditional rural skills and promoting nature in Rockland St Mary, for the first-ever Norfolk Day in July 2018 and thought of building a bird table then.

But it was during coronavirus lockdown he was given the go ahead by EACH and he hopes to finish it by the end of September.

He said: “With Covid-19 coming along I had a bit of time. I’m no thatcher or carpenter but if the bird table gives the children pleasure I’ll try my best. I had bits and pieces and thought it was time to clear up my yard. It is a nice thing to do.

“It will be a lovely thing for the children to watch birds looking for worms and taking them back to their boxes.”

He described the new hospice as a marvellous place and said he was gripped by the cause of helping children.

MORE: ‘They thought of everything’ - delight as £10m children’s hospice opens its doors

“I love children to bits,” he added.

Mr Mason, who first joined his late father on a reedcutting boat aged five, plans to carry on the skill using traditional methods “until he drops” and said he loved being outside surrounded by nature.

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “We were very happy to hear of Wally’s intentions, following on from his sterling efforts to fundraise for us and the support of the community in Rockland St Mary. Norfolk is known for some wonderful natural spots and this is reflected in some of the decoration at the Nook, so this bird table will be a lovely addition. I’m sure it will encourage some welcome visitors for children, young people, families, staff and volunteers to watch.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Plea to help find woman, 29, missing for six days

Catherine Holwell, who was reported missing on September 2. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Man in his 20s in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries in stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Wisbech in the early hours of September 8. Picture: Archant

‘Long-term effects can be terrible’: young people warned over coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 8, 2020. In the statement, he said: ÒTodayÕs ONS figures show that the weekly coronavirus deaths have dropped to their lowest number since mid-March and the latest daily number of recorded deaths is three. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Plans for third McDonalds in seaside town approved

McDonalds has won approval to put a new restaurant and drive-thru on the Asda car park in Great Yarmouth Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Ideas welcomed for town centre events following road closure

New Market, in Beccles, was closed following the coronavirus outbreak. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan