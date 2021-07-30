News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Horse found with maggot-infested wounds wins rosette at equestrian show

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:21 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 12:37 PM July 30, 2021
Matty the cob when he arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in 2013. 

Matty the cob when he arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in 2013. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

A rescued pony who was found emaciated with maggot-infested wounds is now a rosette winner at the Norfolk Equestrian Show.

Matty the cob came to Redwings in 2013 at just eight-weeks-old, after a passer-by discovered him abandoned in a field in Norfolk and barely able to move. 

On arrival at the Sanctuary, Matty was severely dehydrated, very thin and with an untreated wound on his leg that was completely covered in flies and maggots.  

Matty the cob when he arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in 2013. 

Matty the cob when he arrived at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in 2013. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

A veterinary examination also discovered that maggots had entered his hoof capsule and were eating away at it from the inside, causing him extreme pain. 

If it hadn’t been for the swift actions of that member of the public and the Redwings Rescue team, he would have died in days. 

You may also want to watch:

But now, at seven-years-old, Matty has made a full recovery and is showing just what rescued ponies can achieve as he placed third in the “Rescue In-hand Class” at the Norfolk Equestrian Show on July 28. 

Redwings cob Matty with guardian Sarah Prior at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Redwings cob Matty with guardian Sarah Prior at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Guardian Sarah, who works as a veterinary surgeon at Redwings and played a key role in Matty’s recovery, said: “I’m so proud of Matty and our rosette.  

Most Read

  1. 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 2 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
  3. 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  1. 4 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
  2. 5 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  3. 6 New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu
  4. 7 Woman in 30s suffers head injuries in violent attack by two girls
  5. 8 Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000
  6. 9 Neighbours' shock as man's body found in flat weeks after he died
  7. 10 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards

“We haven’t been out showing much and to be here at the Norfolk Showground with so many other horses is very new to him. He did such a good job in the ring and a lovely trot for the judges.  

“I think Matty shows the joy of the process of rehoming. When he came to Redwings he was as sick as sick can be but, with the care he received, he made a full recovery and is now able to enjoy life in a home and opportunities like this to show what rescued ponies can do.  

“I’m glad the judges could see in him what I do – he is a lovely boy.” 

Redwings cob Matty with guardian Sarah Prior at the Royal Norfolk Show.

Redwings cob Matty with guardian Sarah Prior at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Sarah rehomed Matty as an unbacked project and she took on the responsibility of teaching him how to be ridden after he had received basic training at Redwings.  

Last year, she also offered a home to another Redwings rescued pony, a 23-year-old native cross Oak, to become Matty’s companion and the pair are now inseparable. 

To find out more about Redwings’ Guardianship Scheme and the rescued horses currently looking for new homes, please visit www.redwings.org.uk/rehoming

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Norwich Crown Court

Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence

Joel Adams

person
Norfolk couple Neil and Barbara Betts shocked when told sculpture used as doorstop they are told could be by Henry Moore.

Shocked couple told statue used as doorstop could be worth £1m

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus