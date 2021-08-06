Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend
- Credit: PA
The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk this weekend as part of a military airshow.
The RAF display is part of this year's Folkestone Air Display which will take place from 4pm on Sunday, August 8 and the Red Arrows will fly over the county on the way to performing at the airshow.
The Red Arrows will fly over Shipdham and Long Stratton on Sunday as part of the Scampton to Biggin Hill transit.
Red Arrows route in full
Red Arrows - RAF Scampton to Biggin Hill transit - August 8
- RAF Scampton - 12.40pm
- Fiskerton - 12.42pm
- Skegness - 12.46pm
- Oversea - 12.49pm
- Shipdam - 12.53pm
- Long Stratton - 12.55pm
- Bungay - 12.57pm
- Bawdsey - 1.01pm
- Oversea - 1.05pm
- Maidstone - 1.11pm
- Biggin Hill - 1.15pm
Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Folkestone - August 8
Most Read
- 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 3 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
- 4 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
- 5 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
- 6 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 7 Mum of teen killed in crash's heartache as council removes floral tributes
- 8 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
- 9 Fraudster who left customers 'angry and disappointed' avoids jail
- 10 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
- Biggin Hill - 3.49pm
- Sevenoaks - 3.51pm
- Sutton Valence - 3.53pm
- Sittingbourne - 3.55pm
- Whitstable - 3.57pm
- Barham - 3.58pm
- Folkestone - 4.01pm
- Oversea - 4.02pm-4.36pm
- Hawkhurst - 4.40pm
- Biggin Hill - 4.44pm
Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Scampton transit - August 8
- Biggin Hill - 7.10pm
- Sevenoaks - 7.12pm
- Herongate - 7.15pm
- Westerfield - 7.22pm
- Stanhoe - 7.31pm
- Skegness - 7.34pm
- RAF Scampton - 7.40pm
The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk for VE Day in May 2020 from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on their way to perform a flypast over the capital.
And they took to the Norfolk skies in September in celebration of RAF Mildenhall's 100th anniversary, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.