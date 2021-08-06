Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Published: 1:56 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM August 6, 2021

The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk this weekend as part of a military airshow.

The RAF display is part of this year's Folkestone Air Display which will take place from 4pm on Sunday, August 8 and the Red Arrows will fly over the county on the way to performing at the airshow.

The Red Arrows will fly over Shipdham and Long Stratton on Sunday as part of the Scampton to Biggin Hill transit.

Red Arrows flight map on Sunday, August 8. - Credit: Military Airshows/ Google

Red Arrows route in full

Red Arrows - RAF Scampton to Biggin Hill transit - August 8

RAF Scampton - 12.40pm Fiskerton - 12.42pm Skegness - 12.46pm Oversea - 12.49pm Shipdam - 12.53pm Long Stratton - 12.55pm Bungay - 12.57pm Bawdsey - 1.01pm Oversea - 1.05pm Maidstone - 1.11pm Biggin Hill - 1.15pm

Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Folkestone - August 8

Biggin Hill - 3.49pm Sevenoaks - 3.51pm Sutton Valence - 3.53pm Sittingbourne - 3.55pm Whitstable - 3.57pm Barham - 3.58pm Folkestone - 4.01pm Oversea - 4.02pm-4.36pm Hawkhurst - 4.40pm Biggin Hill - 4.44pm

Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Scampton transit - August 8

Biggin Hill - 7.10pm Sevenoaks - 7.12pm Herongate - 7.15pm Westerfield - 7.22pm Stanhoe - 7.31pm Skegness - 7.34pm RAF Scampton - 7.40pm

The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk for VE Day in May 2020 from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on their way to perform a flypast over the capital.

And they took to the Norfolk skies in September in celebration of RAF Mildenhall's 100th anniversary, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.