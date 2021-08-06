News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk this weekend

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:56 PM August 6, 2021    Updated: 2:18 PM August 6, 2021
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Red Arrows at a 2015 display. - Credit: PA

The Red Arrows are set to take to the skies over Norfolk this weekend as part of a military airshow.

The RAF display is part of this year's Folkestone Air Display which will take place from 4pm on Sunday, August 8 and the Red Arrows will fly over the county on the way to performing at the airshow.

The Red Arrows will fly over Shipdham and Long Stratton on Sunday as part of the Scampton to Biggin Hill transit.

Red Arrows flight map on Sunday, August 8.

Red Arrows flight map on Sunday, August 8. - Credit: Military Airshows/ Google

Red Arrows route in full

Red Arrows - RAF Scampton to Biggin Hill transit - August 8

  1. RAF Scampton - 12.40pm
  2. Fiskerton - 12.42pm
  3. Skegness - 12.46pm
  4. Oversea - 12.49pm
  5. Shipdam - 12.53pm
  6. Long Stratton - 12.55pm
  7.  Bungay - 12.57pm
  8.  Bawdsey - 1.01pm
  9. Oversea - 1.05pm
  10. Maidstone - 1.11pm
  11.  Biggin Hill - 1.15pm

Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Folkestone -  August 8

  1. Biggin Hill - 3.49pm
  2. Sevenoaks - 3.51pm
  3.  Sutton Valence - 3.53pm
  4.  Sittingbourne - 3.55pm
  5. Whitstable - 3.57pm
  6. Barham - 3.58pm
  7. Folkestone - 4.01pm
  8. Oversea - 4.02pm-4.36pm
  9. Hawkhurst - 4.40pm
  10. Biggin Hill - 4.44pm

Red Arrows - Biggin Hill to Scampton transit - August 8

  1. Biggin Hill - 7.10pm
  2. Sevenoaks - 7.12pm
  3.  Herongate - 7.15pm
  4. Westerfield - 7.22pm
  5. Stanhoe - 7.31pm
  6.  Skegness - 7.34pm
  7. RAF Scampton - 7.40pm

The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk for VE Day in May 2020 from their base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire on their way to perform a flypast over the capital.

And they took to the Norfolk skies in September in celebration of RAF Mildenhall's 100th anniversary, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.

