Artist Rebecca Osborne has created 22 images of women for 2022, to celebrate International Women's Day

During lockdown, artist Rebecca Osborne achieved national acclaim for her inspiring illustrations.

Usually found sketching live cartoons at events and conferences, she used her talents to spread positivity.

By creating digital pictures to support Clap for Carers, key workers, and the efforts of war veteran Sir Captain Tom Moore, she kept spirits up around the county and further afield.

Rebecca Osborne, from Gorleston, sketches live cartoons and helped others during the pandemic

Now, to mark International Women’s Day 2022, the 46-year-old mother from Gorleston has created some new original and exclusive images.

Celebrating 22 women from our region, Ms Osborne has injected a feel-good factor into our special Women’s Takeover.

And her talents as a graphic recording artist speak for themselves.

