Indoor meals and family hugs - what excites you most about May 17

Published: 12:06 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 12:53 PM May 10, 2021

Most EDP readers can't wait to have their families indoors and hug them come May 17 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As we await further easing of coronavirus restrictions, we asked readers what they are looking forward to most from May 17.

As long as the number of coronavirus cases stay low, Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown is scheduled to take effect from next week and will see, among other things, indoor attractions and hospitality venues able to throw open their doors.

Among visits to the cinema, gym classes and the birthday parties of loved ones, here's what you said you're most excited about:

Meeting up with friends and families indoors (and giving them a hug)

Carole Neville said she couldn't wait to see her youngest son and his partner for the first time in seven months and to visit their new house, while Karen Shaen-Carter said she was excited to visit her son in Sheffield - something she hadn't managed to do for over a year.

You may also want to watch:

Amy Lily Meek, meanwhile, said her kids had been asking for ages when they could give their nan a kiss and a cuddle, while Sophie Louise De'Ath said she was most looking forward to celebrating her baby girl's first birthday on May 22, joined by all her friends who haven't had the privilege of meeting her yet.

From May 17 customers can once again venture inside restaurants and enjoy their food in the warmth - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Going out for a meal

Given that this April was the UK's third coldest in almost 140 years, you'd be forgiven for holding off until May 17 for your first post-lockdown restaurant experience. It's no surprise then that many readers are itching for some "sit down" indoor dining.

Lauren Stearman said a family meal was top of her lockdown-easing list, while Mike Webster, quite understandably, said he couldn't wait to "sit in a pub with a nice pint". Elaine Aylmer Gee said she couldn't wait to take her mum out for lunch on her 91st birthday, given that she'd spent her 90th on her own.

Local beaches are expected to prove a hit this summer as people opt for "staycations" as lockdown eases - Credit: Archant

Going on holiday

If you're one of the more confident-minded among us you may have booked a foreign holiday. But for those who aren't vaccinated, or perhaps feel more comfortable with a "staycation" until the situation becomes clearer, relaxing on UK soil is becoming an increasingly attractive prospect once May 17 arrives.

Melanie North said she was excited for her week away in Yorkshire at the end of May, and Tony Smith said he was looking forward to going to Blackpool for a well-earned break.