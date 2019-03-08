Zero-waste and vegan shop and cafe set to open in Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:23 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 22 March 2019

Re. Source in Timberhill in Norwich

Re. Source in Timberhill in Norwich

Archant

A new vegan Norwich shop and cafe will be the first of its kind in the city with all its products unpackaged.

Cata Parrish, owner of Re. Source opening in Timberhill in NorwichCata Parrish, owner of Re. Source opening in Timberhill in Norwich

Re. Source is set to open in 21 Timberhill in April, in the former home of The Gluten Free Cafe, and customers will bring their own tubs and jars to fill up with as much fresh and dry food as they need.

The business has been created by Cata Parrish, aged 46 from Aylsham, who currently co-runs The Wellhouse Foundation, a mindfulness and

yoga initiative for families, and she has been planning the shop for the last year.

Ms Parrish felt 2019 was the right time to open the shop after the public response to Blue Planet, which aired in 2017, caused the tide to change with more supermarkets trialling plastic-free aisles.

Ms Parrish said: “Re. Source is a zero-waste shop that encourages people to bring their own packaging and buy as much as they need.

“In the UK, two-thirds of plastic waste isn’t actually being recycled and a lot of it is being shipped to other countries.

“I am speaking with Norwich farm shops and a couple of local growers and producers, such as Tofu dairy Tofurei in the Lanes, and we will have lots of fresh vegetables which are locally and organically sourced.”

Customers will also be able to make their own nut butters and plant-based milks and shoppers can call ahead with their order which will be ready when they come in.

Ms Parrish, who has been a vegan since she was 21, will also be opening a vegan cafe which will be packed with seasonal produce.

There will be a simple menu with one main, salad, sweet and soup each day, based on what is in season, with plenty of drinks on offer and she will post the weekly menu on social media.

Whilst decorating the shop, which will also sell locally-sourced gifts and homeware, everything has been recycled or resourced from charity shops or local people.

“The support I’ve had has been phenomenal, I can’t get over how open Norwich is to the idea and loads of people have stopped me when I’ve been painting to say how excited they are.”

Zero-waste and vegan shop and cafe set to open in Norwich

Re. Source in Timberhill in Norwich
