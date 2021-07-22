Two of region's beauty spots to feature in new Ray Mears show
Elevden and Happisburgh will feature in a new TV series hosted by British woodsman, author and TV presenter Ray Mears.
History Hit has partnered with the 'father of British bushcraft' on the two new series- Ancient Britain with Ray Mears and Invasion with Ray Mears.
The first episode of the four-part documentary Ancient Britain will air on Friday, July 23, with the three-part Invasion series to follow in autumn.
Ancient Britain will take viewers on a journey back in time to explore the earliest traces of human habitation on our shores, which includes "mysterious footprints" at Happisburgh.
Elveden Estate will also feature in the shows.
Invasion will chart both Caesar’s and Claudius’ invasion of the British Isles and tell the story of the Claudian invasion and the establishment of the fledgling Roman province of Britannia.
Mr Mears said: "I've always been a firm believer that the past informs the present and can provide a guide to the future.
"Across these films, I'm excited to be getting to grips with ideas and practices of our ancestors in the hope of shedding some light on our nation's earliest histories."