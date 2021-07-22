News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Two of region's beauty spots to feature in new Ray Mears show

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:02 PM July 22, 2021   
Elveden and Happisburgh feature in new Ray Mears documentary

Elveden and Happisburgh feature in new Ray Mears documentary - Credit: History Hit

Elevden and Happisburgh will feature in a new TV series hosted by British woodsman, author and TV presenter Ray Mears.

History Hit has partnered with the 'father of British bushcraft' on the two new series- Ancient Britain with Ray Mears and Invasion with Ray Mears. 

The first episode of the four-part documentary Ancient Britain will air on Friday, July 23, with the three-part Invasion series to follow in autumn.

Elveden and Happisburgh feature in new Ray Mears documentary

Elveden and Happisburgh feature in new Ray Mears documentary - Credit: History Hit

Ancient Britain will take viewers on a journey back in time to explore the earliest traces of human habitation on our shores, which includes "mysterious footprints" at Happisburgh.

Elveden Estate will also feature in the shows.

You may also want to watch:

Invasion will chart both Caesar’s and Claudius’ invasion of the British Isles and tell the story of the Claudian invasion and the establishment of the fledgling Roman province of Britannia.  

Mr Mears said: "I've always been a firm believer that the past informs the present and can provide a guide to the future.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  2. 2 'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch
  3. 3 Head chef whose kitchen burned down leaves restaurant
  1. 4 Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning for Norfolk
  2. 5 What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP
  3. 6 Man abducted girl, 14, and tried to hide her under bench
  4. 7 Lidl announces date for new Norwich store opening
  5. 8 Tesco staff self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by track and trace
  6. 9 Medical watchdog restricts botched op gallbladder surgeon
  7. 10 Sunbathing couple advised to move on from dangerous cliff

"Across these films, I'm excited to be getting to grips with ideas and practices of our ancestors in the hope of shedding some light on our nation's earliest histories."


Norfolk Live
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The crowd enjoying Mabel performing on the Saturday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Royal Norfolk Sh

Norfolk Live

Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus