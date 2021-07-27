Gallery
Once-extinct rare frog returns to its Norfolk home
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
An extremely rare Norfolk native is hopping around happily in a Breckland nature reserve - after being brought back from extinction in the UK.
The northern pool frog, England’s rarest amphibian, has been successfully reintroduced to Thompson Common, near Watton - the last place it was recorded before becoming extinct in this country in the 1990s.
Staff from Amphibian and Reptile Conservation (ARC) released tadpoles and frogs into the reserve's pingos, post-glacial pools which offer the perfect habitat for the creatures.
It was the final phase in a process which began in 2015 to re-establish a self-sustaining wild population of pool frogs at their Norfolk home.
Jim Foster, conservation director at ARC, said: "It is not often that you can say that you brought an animal back from extinction, but that is exactly what you can see here today.
"It is only because of the dedicated work here over the last few years we have been able to bring it back.
"The fantastic thing about Thompson Common is the sheer number and quality of the ponds here. Quite a lot are known as pingos, these glacial relic ponds which seem to form ideal conditions for pool frogs.
Most Read
- 1 Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'
- 2 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
- 3 Inquest hears sister of Hannah Witheridge died while pregnant
- 4 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
- 5 'They're blaming me' - Social housing tenant angry over state of flat
- 6 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
- 7 Norfolk Day 2021: Your must-have guide to all events
- 8 Met office issue weather warnings for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk
- 9 Family demands answers after 91-year-old dies weighing four stone
- 10 Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman
"They are very open to the sun and they hold water all through the year, which is really important for the pool frog."
Following the northern pool frog's demise, a project originally brought them back to a secret location in Norfolk in 2005, as part of a trial reintroduction using frogs captured in Sweden.
The Thompson Common scheme began in 2015, using tadpoles taken from the wild as spawn and reared in captivity under carefully-controlled conditions - a process known as "head-starting".
Now there are thought to be at least 30 adults there, and conservationists are confident they will continue to breed and become a self-sustaining population.
Jon Preston, conservation manager for Norfolk Wildlife Trust, which manages the reserve, said: "This is such an iconic species that fits in so well with the landscape we have got here.
"We are starting to see the sustainability of the population, they are breeding on site and we are seeing them spread further out from these release pools.
"It means the partnership, the head-starting and all the management work we do on site is all working."