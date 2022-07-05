Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

A rare insect that was last seen in 1925 has been rediscovered in a Norfolk moor.

The Bagous Collignensis has only been spotted about 20 times across the UK but last month researchers at Dickleburgh Moor Nature Reserve could not believe their eyes when they found one in a ditch.

It was only the third time the insect had been seen in Norfolk, with the last sighting coming at Horning nearly 100 years ago.

The Bagous Collignensis which was found in Dickleburgh Moor - Credit: Dickleburgh Moors

Recorders Martin Collier and Steve Lane, who found the bug, said they expect the species to be reclassified as 'rare' following the discovery.

Mr Collier said: "‘The Norfolk history for Bagous Collignensis consists of just three very old records from the late 1800s and early 1900s, with the last one being in 1925 at Horning.

"In the rest of Britain it has been found in several counties, from Scotland down to Cornwall, but many of these records are also very old and it looks like the only sites with post-1999 records are New Forest in Hampshire and Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire."



