News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:55 AM July 5, 2022
Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh. - Credit: Dickleburgh Nature Reserve

A rare insect that was last seen in 1925 has been rediscovered in a Norfolk moor.

The Bagous Collignensis has only been spotted about 20 times across the UK but last month researchers at Dickleburgh Moor Nature Reserve could not believe their eyes when they found one in a ditch.

It was only the third time the insect had been seen in Norfolk, with the last sighting coming at Horning nearly 100 years ago.

The Bagous Collignensis which was found in Dickleburgh Moors.

The Bagous Collignensis which was found in Dickleburgh Moor - Credit: Dickleburgh Moors

Recorders Martin Collier and Steve Lane, who found the bug, said they expect the species to be reclassified as 'rare' following the discovery.

Mr Collier said: "‘The Norfolk history for Bagous Collignensis consists of just three very old records from the late 1800s and early 1900s, with the last one being in 1925 at Horning.

"In the rest of Britain it has been found in several counties, from Scotland down to Cornwall, but many of these records are also very old and it looks like the only sites with post-1999 records are New Forest in Hampshire and Wicken Fen in Cambridgeshire."


Diss News

Don't Miss

The Parlour café  and tearoom has opened for business at Abbey Farm in Binham, north Norfolk

Food and Drink

Café serving produce fresh from its farm opens in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a bus fire in Norwich this morning.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Blaze sees 20 passengers evacuated from city bus

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sanders Coaches' 202 service has been blocked by a fallen tree. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Parked cars prevent buses from serving north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon