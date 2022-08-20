Owzat! Rare cricket book by Colman's Mustard boss to go under the hammer

One of the illustrations in the The Noble Game of Cricket - Credit: Sworders

It's a rare glimpse into the history of English cricket, packed with lavish illustrations showing how the game grew in the 18th and 19th centuries.

And the 434-page book, authored by a former chairman of Colman's Mustard, will go under the hammer at an auction on Tuesday (August 23).

The growth of cricket is captured in the book which will be auctioned. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Sir Jeremiah Colman, 1st Baronet (1859-1942) was the industrialist who developed Norwich-based Colman’s Mustard into an international concern.

But he was also a keen cricketer and from 1916 to 1923 served as president of Surrey County Cricket Club.

Sir Jeremiah Colman authored The Noble Game of Cricket - Credit: Sworders

Sir Jeremiah assembled a significant collection of cricketing memorabilia, particularly the paintings, drawings and prints documenting the history of the game in the 18th and 19th centuries.

In the 1930s those collections went on view at the Tate gallery in London.

In 1941, they were published in a book titled The Noble Game of Cricket.

Only 150 copies of the book, complete with 100 illustration plates, were published, with many made as presentation copies.

One of the plates in the Noble Game of Cricket - Credit: Sworders

And one, from the Colman Family Collection, will be auctioned as part of Essex-based auction house Sworders' Books and Maps sale on August 24.

The book was owned by Sir Timothy Colman, who died at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich, in September last year at the age of 91.

Sir Timothy Colman - Credit: Simon Finlay

The book is in its original buckram and dust jacket. It includes a long inscription penned by Sir Jeremiah to his sister and nephew.

It is estimated that the book could be sold for £800 to £1,200.

A copy of The Noble Game of Cricket is up for auction - Credit: Sworders

In June, more than 90 lots from the estate of Sir Timothy went under the hammer in a Sworders auction.

The antiques and artworks which were auctioned fetched £200,000.

The lots included Georgian silver, 19th century marble lions and sailing trophies.

Bixley Manor - Credit: Sworders

The auction will be held at Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms in Essex. Details, including how to bid online, are at sworder.co.uk.

The auction also features a manuscript written in the 16th century as a guide to swan-keeping in Norfolk and Suffolk.