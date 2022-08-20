Owzat! Rare cricket book by Colman's Mustard boss to go under the hammer
- Credit: Sworders
It's a rare glimpse into the history of English cricket, packed with lavish illustrations showing how the game grew in the 18th and 19th centuries.
And the 434-page book, authored by a former chairman of Colman's Mustard, will go under the hammer at an auction on Tuesday (August 23).
Sir Jeremiah Colman, 1st Baronet (1859-1942) was the industrialist who developed Norwich-based Colman’s Mustard into an international concern.
But he was also a keen cricketer and from 1916 to 1923 served as president of Surrey County Cricket Club.
Sir Jeremiah assembled a significant collection of cricketing memorabilia, particularly the paintings, drawings and prints documenting the history of the game in the 18th and 19th centuries.
In the 1930s those collections went on view at the Tate gallery in London.
In 1941, they were published in a book titled The Noble Game of Cricket.
Most Read
- 1 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 2 Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village
- 3 Town centre road which leads to train station to close for three months
- 4 Friend pays tribute to 'kind-hearted' 20-year-old who died in bike crash
- 5 'Foodie Fortnight' to celebrate opening of new food hall in Norwich
- 6 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
- 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this weekend
- 8 How to avoid fish with 'excruciatingly painful' sting on beaches in Norfolk
- 9 Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks
- 10 'Travesty' of food left to rot during cost of living crisis
Only 150 copies of the book, complete with 100 illustration plates, were published, with many made as presentation copies.
And one, from the Colman Family Collection, will be auctioned as part of Essex-based auction house Sworders' Books and Maps sale on August 24.
The book was owned by Sir Timothy Colman, who died at his home at Bixley Manor, near Norwich, in September last year at the age of 91.
The book is in its original buckram and dust jacket. It includes a long inscription penned by Sir Jeremiah to his sister and nephew.
It is estimated that the book could be sold for £800 to £1,200.
In June, more than 90 lots from the estate of Sir Timothy went under the hammer in a Sworders auction.
The antiques and artworks which were auctioned fetched £200,000.
The lots included Georgian silver, 19th century marble lions and sailing trophies.
The auction will be held at Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms in Essex. Details, including how to bid online, are at sworder.co.uk.
The auction also features a manuscript written in the 16th century as a guide to swan-keeping in Norfolk and Suffolk.