Oh yes it is! Norfolk’s Rapunzel lockdown panto goes national

Rapunzel (Emma Riches) with Gruesome Gothel the sorceress (Loraine Metcalfe). The two star in Rapunzel the Lockdown Pantomime, a joint venture between Sheringham Little Theatre, St George’s Theatre at Great Yarmouth and Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Music Hub. Picture: Richard Batson Archant

More than 80,000 children across Britain will see a pioneering pandemic-beating panto being staged in Norfolk.

Children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy primary school in Great Yarmouth enjoy a Rapunzel singing rehearsal with their teacher Miss Browne. Rapunzel the Lockdown Pantomime is a joint venture between Sheringham Little Theatre, St George’s Theatre at Great Yarmouth and Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Music Hub. Picture: Supplied by Richard Batson Children at Edward Worlledge Ormiston Academy primary school in Great Yarmouth enjoy a Rapunzel singing rehearsal with their teacher Miss Browne. Rapunzel the Lockdown Pantomime is a joint venture between Sheringham Little Theatre, St George’s Theatre at Great Yarmouth and Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Music Hub. Picture: Supplied by Richard Batson

Sheringham Little Theatre, Great Yarmouth’s St George’s Theatre and Norfolk County Council’s Norfolk Music Hub have teamed up to put on Rapunzel the Lockdown Pantomime - which will be staged live and streamed to schools as far away as Scotland, Northern Ireland, Leeds, Southampton and Chelsea.

Debbie Thompson, director of both theatres, said she was delighted by response to the performance, which was initially only intended to be live streamed to 5,000 children in Norfolk schools.

Shes said: “We are thrilled this project has taken off so well.

“It shows the hunger for live pantomime – which is a great time for us to engage with children.

“It is often their first experience of live theatre – and we know how much they enjoy coming to a live pantomime as a Christmas treat.

“The pandemic is stopping some of the traditional festive fun and events this year but we were determined to ensure youngsters didn’t miss out. So when we heard the Music Hub were looking to team up with a local panto we offered our services – and everyone is a winner, from the audiences to the venues and performers.”

Krista Ribbons, the Music Hub’s area manager, said: “The uptake from across the country has been amazing.

“Young people have had a tough year, and were in danger of missing out on Christmas treats – so they were really keen to get involved in this bit of festive fun.”

The show will be videoed and streamed on December 16 from St George’s Theatre, where the live shows are also happening on December 15, 17, 18 and 19, before moving to Sheringham for December 22, 23 and 24.

The Music Hub aims to give children the chance to experience live music-making and seeing a live four-piece band.

Schools are using online resources to learn seven singalong songs, and there is also the option to ‘sign the songs where school rules don’t allow singing.

To book tickets, which are £12 (£8 u-16s) at Sheringham and £10 (£6 u-16s) at Great Yarmouth, visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or www.stgeorgestheatre.com.

Schools wanting to find out more about the online streaming – at 1.30pm on December 16 -should visit www.norfolkmusichub.org.uk/site/rapunzel-lockdown-panto.