People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape Archant

A previously uncelebrated roundabout has become the focus of a bizarre crockery-bombing phenomenon that is dividing locals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Some regard the mystery appearance of teacups on the traffic calming circle close to Gorleston’s James Paget University Hospital as a hindrance or distraction likely to attract vandals.

Whereas for others it is “a bit of fun” started by someone with a good sense of humour looking to create something “pretty cool”.

According to varying reports a single mug or teacup sat on its own for some time. but has been added to in the last few weeks.

You may also want to watch:

A teapot has now appeared and there have been sightings of plates at another nearby roundabout.

No-one is sure if one person is behind the explosion of china or if others have decided to join in.

But locals have been quick to draw inspiration from the unusual installation renaming it Mad Hatter’s Roundabout and Mug Island.

“Is this anywhere near a T-junction?’ one person quipped.

One woman who lives nearby said: “It started with two that sat there for a couple of weeks and then in the last week the pile just grew.

“Must be about 20 now that appeared in five days.”