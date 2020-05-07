Search

Advanced search

Community embraces rainbow as a symbol of gratitude to the NHS

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 07 May 2020

Lowestoft South Fire Station firefighters showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours. Picture: Pete B/Lowestoft South Fire Service

Lowestoft South Fire Station firefighters showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours. Picture: Pete B/Lowestoft South Fire Service

Archant

The rainbow has become a symbol of gratitude for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ley Group � a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a �Convoy for Carers� around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Ley Group � a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a �Convoy for Carers� around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes

And in Lowestoft the emergency services, as well as youth organisations and businesses, have joined the public in showing their support.

The colourful show of appreciation is a way of uniting a community locked down during the coronavirus crisis.

Lowestoft Police officers recently ran a competition with Easter egg prizes for children displaying rainbow posters. Travelling in their rainbow police car, they selected random houses that had been taking part to award prizes. Picture: Lowestoft Police FacebookLowestoft Police officers recently ran a competition with Easter egg prizes for children displaying rainbow posters. Travelling in their rainbow police car, they selected random houses that had been taking part to award prizes. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook

Police officers recently ran a competition with Easter egg prizes for children displaying rainbow posters.

Travelling in their rainbow police car, they selected random houses that had been taking part to award prizes.

The Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes

Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station also showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours.

Along with the rainbow image, the Thursday evening “clap for our carers” initiative has seen householders in most streets applauding medical workers.

The Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes

Businesses have also shown their support, and last Thursday, April 30 the Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company – drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times.

The convoy made a lap of Lowestoft before arriving in Castleton Avenue for a horn salute at 8pm.

The Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick HowesThe Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes

Lowestoft scouts also posted a video of ‘clap for key workers’ on their social media pages.

It showed many of the Lowestoft scouting movement joining together in thanking all those people working tirelessly to ensure the country keeps going especially the NHS staff.

District Commissioner Mel Buck, himself a firefighter, said: “It was a truly emotional experience on Thursday evening, to see just how grateful the young people are of the key workers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family

Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

Left to right, Guy Delph, Kieran Burton and Lee Calder. Pictures: Cambs Police

Driver wanted after police car damaged in hit-and-run

The A146 Beccles Road, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google Maps

Secondary school appoints new headteacher

A school trust has appointed a new headteacher for one of its schools in Beccles. Photo: SET

Five new coronavirus deaths confirmed at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Tributes paid to loving husband and new father who died in crash

Ben Gardiner, who died following a road traffic collision on Dereham Road in new Costessey on November 22 2019. Picture: The Gardiner Family
Drive 24