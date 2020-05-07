Community embraces rainbow as a symbol of gratitude to the NHS

Lowestoft South Fire Station firefighters showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours. Picture: Pete B/Lowestoft South Fire Service Archant

The rainbow has become a symbol of gratitude for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ley Group � a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a �Convoy for Carers� around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes The Ley Group � a construction industry support and scaffolding company - drove a �Convoy for Carers� around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times. Pictures: Mick Howes

And in Lowestoft the emergency services, as well as youth organisations and businesses, have joined the public in showing their support.

The colourful show of appreciation is a way of uniting a community locked down during the coronavirus crisis.

Police officers recently ran a competition with Easter egg prizes for children displaying rainbow posters.

Travelling in their rainbow police car, they selected random houses that had been taking part to award prizes.

Firefighters from Lowestoft South fire station also showed their support for the NHS by displaying their fire kit in rainbow colours.

Along with the rainbow image, the Thursday evening “clap for our carers” initiative has seen householders in most streets applauding medical workers.

Businesses have also shown their support, and last Thursday, April 30 the Ley Group – a construction industry support and scaffolding company – drove a ‘Convoy for Carers’ around Lowestoft to show their admiration and support for all key workers during these unprecedented times.

The convoy made a lap of Lowestoft before arriving in Castleton Avenue for a horn salute at 8pm.

Lowestoft scouts also posted a video of ‘clap for key workers’ on their social media pages.

It showed many of the Lowestoft scouting movement joining together in thanking all those people working tirelessly to ensure the country keeps going especially the NHS staff.

District Commissioner Mel Buck, himself a firefighter, said: “It was a truly emotional experience on Thursday evening, to see just how grateful the young people are of the key workers.”