Eastern Daily Press > News

Rail stations recognised for efforts to improve biodiversity

Jasper King

Published: 7:22 AM July 16, 2021   
brundall gardens station

Daisies flourish at Brundall Gardens railway station. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Volunteers at railway stations in Norfolk will be recognised for their efforts in improving biodiversity.

Four stations in Norfolk - Thetford, Brundall Gardens, Cantley and West Runton - have been assessed as part of a pilot phase of a project which assesses volunteers' work at stations to support local wildlife.

Great community efforts will be recognised through official accreditation from Norfolk Wildlife Trust in collaboration with Greater Anglia.

Greater Anglia

Station volunteers hard at work. - Credit: Greater Anglia

Chief executive (interim) of Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Kevin Hart said: “The alarming decline in the abundance of wildlife and the plight of species under threat means that just protecting the nature we have left is not enough; we need to put nature into recovery, and to do so at scale and with urgency.

"We are working to create a nature recovery network across Norfolk – and with fellow wildlife trusts across the UK – to create more space for wildlife.

“This project with Greater Anglia is a fantastic example of how people can transform nature-poor areas into new nature-rich places."

poppy seed heads

Poppy seed heads at Brundall Gardens station. - Credit: Greater Anglia


