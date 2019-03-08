Poll

RAF training jets: do you love or hate the noise?

Royal Air Force F-35 Lightning aircrafts from Dambusters 617 Squadron. Picture: RAF Marham RAF Marham

The noise of Royal Air Force planes in training over Cromer have divided opinion in the town.

People took to the Enjoy Cromer More Facebook page to comment on the jets, that had been training over Cromer on Wednesday.

Joan Lord, who lives in Sheringham, said: "Those planes are doing my head in today, same yesterday."

Nikki Colbert, who lives in Sheringham said: "Yeah doing my head in too!!"

Not all the comments were criticising the noise.

Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning aircraft from 617 Sqn take off from Italian AF base Amendola near Foggia. Picture: Sgt Ralph Merry ABIPP Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning aircraft from 617 Sqn take off from Italian AF base Amendola near Foggia. Picture: Sgt Ralph Merry ABIPP

Maggie Jones said: "I love to watch them and hear them, free air show.

"Not as if they do it every day and they are practising to protect us."

Mike Digby said: "Very impressive, love to see and hear them. Wish we got more of it.

"Miss the good old days when we had lots of fast jet action."

Norfolk and Suffolk are home to a number of airbases including RAF Marham near King's Lynn, RAF Honington near Thetford and the American airbases of RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall.

The RAF complete two main types of training, low flying and night flying.

Low flying is an essential skill for aircrew and must be practised in order to fulfil the tasks demanded by current operations.

Night flying is also an essential skill learned by aircrew in training and usually takes place from Monday to Thursday.

A spokesperson from the RAF said: "RAF and allied air assets exercise regularly over land and sea across the whole of the UK, thus, routine training such as this is not unusual.

"All training is designed to ensure our pilots and aircrew are always ready to complete operations."

