RAF serviceman runs marathon for St John Ambulance

Published: 3:14 PM March 1, 2021

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance. - Credit: MoD

An RAF serviceman has run 26 miles for St John Ambulance as a show of appreciation for the charity supporting his family.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for the charity.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance. - Credit: MoD

The junior non commissioned officer (JNCO) command post signaller was inspired to run the London marathon, but decided to run locally after last year's event was cancelled.

He raised £2,105 for the cause and was supported by his fellow 15 RAF colleagues during the challenge, who, following Covid guidelines, cycled and ran part of the way with him.

A MoD spokesperson said: "This was to thank the charity for aiding his family and to recognise their efforts at events around the UK."

Cpl Dungay, also an unmanned aerial vehicle specialist and endurance training leader is continuing his training in the hopes of participating in the London Marathon 2021.