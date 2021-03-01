News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

RAF serviceman runs marathon for St John Ambulance

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:14 PM March 1, 2021   
Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance. - Credit: MoD

An RAF serviceman has run 26 miles for St John Ambulance as a show of appreciation for the charity supporting his family.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for the charity.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance.

Corporal (Cpl) Dungay, from RAF Marham, ran a virtual marathon around Marham and the local area at the end of 2020 to raise money for St John Ambulance. - Credit: MoD

The junior non commissioned officer (JNCO) command post signaller was inspired to run the London marathon, but decided to run locally after last year's event was cancelled.

He raised £2,105 for the cause and was supported by his fellow 15 RAF colleagues during the challenge, who, following Covid guidelines, cycled and ran part of the way with him.

A MoD spokesperson said: "This was to thank the charity for aiding his family and to recognise their efforts at events around the UK."

Cpl Dungay, also an unmanned aerial vehicle specialist and endurance training leader is continuing his training in the hopes of participating in the London Marathon 2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  2. 2 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
  3. 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  1. 4 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  2. 5 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
  3. 6 100 cannabis plants found at three neighbouring properties in village
  4. 7 Norfolk Covid-19 cases at lowest level since October, figures show
  5. 8 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
  6. 9 Drivers face delays following traffic accident on junction
  7. 10 Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Aircraft flying overhead

Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus