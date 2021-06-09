President Joe Biden to fly into Suffolk today ahead of G7 summit

Published: 7:27 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM June 9, 2021

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill will fly into Suffolk on Wednesday. - Credit: PA

Joe Biden's first steps in the UK as US president will be in Suffolk as the new American leader and his wife Jill fly in for the G7 summit.

Air Force One is expected to touch down at RAF Mildenhall today to kick off an eight-day trip to Europe for the president and first lady.

The Democrat, who was inaugurated in January after beating Donald Trump in last November's election, will meet US personnel stationed at the base.

Mr Biden is expected to be greeted in the region with a much warmer reception than his predecessor – there were protests outside City Hall in Norwich and other places when Mr Trump visited London in 2018.

After his brief stop at Mildenhall, the president will share face-to-face talks with Boris Johnson on Thursday in Cornwall, where the summit begins the following day.

Having succeeded Mr Trump after his single fractious term in the White House, Mr Biden said the trip is about "realising America's renewed commitment to our allies and partners" in an article for the Washington Post.

Mr Biden also said he would meet with the Prime Minister to "affirm the special relationship between our nations".

However, this week it emerged Mr Johnson is not a fan of the expression after an American magazine reported he told aides he does not like the seemingly "needy and weak" term.

Downing Street said he "prefers not to use the phrase" and is instead intent on fostering a "close relationship" with Washington.

Part of that, Mr Johnson hopes, is a trade deal with the States. However, the president has repeatedly raised concerns about Brexit's impact on Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden will join others from the G7 group of leading economies in Carbis Bay on Friday, where there is the prospect of protest.

The Prime Minister plans to use the summit to urge the members - also including Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy - to "defeat" Covid-19 by helping to vaccinate the world by the end of next year.

After the summit ends, the president and the first lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Mr Biden will then depart for Brussels and later Geneva in Switzerland.