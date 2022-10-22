Video
Norfolk RAF pilots take part in largest air-to-air missile firing exercise
- Credit: Ian Burt
RAF jets from Norfolk were among a group that shot down 53 drones as part of the largest mass firing of air-to-air missile undertaken.
The 10 day exercise took place over the Scottish Hebrides air weapons range last month with pilots from RAF Marham among the eight different squadrons taking part.
Lightning jets from the Norfolk airfield were involved in the test, which aimed to give pilots real-world experience of firing missiles.
A pilot involved in the exercise said: "It surpassed all expectations of what my first live firing exercise on the Typhoon would be.
"Selecting the weapon and knowing a live missile would come off the rail was a unique moment, hearing the missile tone and pulling the trigger, followed by a large whoosh sound and a slight wobble of the aircraft was fantastic.
"Watching the missile disappear into the sky in front of me was a moment to remember."
The pilots were aiming at Banshee target drones, specifically designed for these training exercises.