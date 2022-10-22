Norfolk RAF pilots take part in largest air-to-air missile firing exercise

Video

Lightning jets from RAF Marham in King's Lynn have taken part in the largest air-to-air missile firing exercise undertaken - Credit: Ian Burt

RAF jets from Norfolk were among a group that shot down 53 drones as part of the largest mass firing of air-to-air missile undertaken.

The 10 day exercise took place over the Scottish Hebrides air weapons range last month with pilots from RAF Marham among the eight different squadrons taking part.

Lightning jets from the Norfolk airfield were involved in the test, which aimed to give pilots real-world experience of firing missiles.

RAF Typhoon & Lightning jets have conducted their largest ever mass firing of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missiles. Over the space of 10 days, pilots from 8 different squadrons successfully launched a total of 53 missiles at target drones. Full story: https://t.co/K3CUwD0Dig pic.twitter.com/az0aV8bzu4 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) October 22, 2022

A pilot involved in the exercise said: "It surpassed all expectations of what my first live firing exercise on the Typhoon would be.

"Selecting the weapon and knowing a live missile would come off the rail was a unique moment, hearing the missile tone and pulling the trigger, followed by a large whoosh sound and a slight wobble of the aircraft was fantastic.

"Watching the missile disappear into the sky in front of me was a moment to remember."

The pilots were aiming at Banshee target drones, specifically designed for these training exercises.