News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Norfolk RAF pilots take part in largest air-to-air missile firing exercise

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:57 PM October 22, 2022
The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RA

Lightning jets from RAF Marham in King's Lynn have taken part in the largest air-to-air missile firing exercise undertaken - Credit: Ian Burt

RAF jets from Norfolk were among a group that shot down 53 drones as part of the largest mass firing of air-to-air missile undertaken.

The 10 day exercise took place over the Scottish Hebrides air weapons range last month with pilots from RAF Marham among the eight different squadrons taking part. 

Lightning jets from the Norfolk airfield were involved in the test, which aimed to give pilots real-world experience of firing missiles.

 A pilot involved in the exercise said: "It surpassed all expectations of what my first live firing exercise on the Typhoon would be.

"Selecting the weapon and knowing a live missile would come off the rail was a unique moment, hearing the missile tone and pulling the trigger, followed by a large whoosh sound and a slight wobble of the aircraft was fantastic.

"Watching the missile disappear into the sky in front of me was a moment to remember."

The pilots were aiming at Banshee target drones, specifically designed for these training exercises.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Couple waiting for council home have lived in car for SEVEN months

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn, is delighted with recent recognition

'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
GP takes patient's blood pressure

Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Terrified kidnap victim threw himself out of car to escape ordeal

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon