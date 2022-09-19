News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews from Norfolk airbase march in Queen's funeral procession

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:53 PM September 19, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM September 19, 2022
The coffin procession goes down the Mall heading to to Wellington Arch following the State Funeral o

An RAF marching band in the Queen's funeral procession - Credit: PA

Personnel from a Norfolk air base have been taking part in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.

Crews from RAF Marham near King's Lynn were among about 6,000 representatives from all three Armed Forces marching through London to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

The Norfolk personnel followed the Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments and bands from the Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Air Force, numbering 200 musicians who led the parade.

Members of the Grenadier Guards – the most senior of the Foot Guards regiments, who had the Queen as their Colonel in Chief – played a prominent role, along with the Household Cavalry, made up of the two most senior regiments in the British Army, the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery pulled First World War vintage 13-pound field guns to fire the minute gun salute of one round every 60 seconds during the procession, from the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

