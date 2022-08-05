News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Noise warning issued due to late night fighter jet training over airbase

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:30 AM August 5, 2022
RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk

RAF Lakenheath has warned of noise due to late night training in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A noise warning has been issued to residents around RAF Lakenheath after the base confirmed fighter jet training will take place over the next fortnight.

Pilots from the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing will increase operations over north Suffolk skies between 7pm and 10.30pm from Monday, August 8 to Thursday, August 11.

Jets may also be heard in the same timeframe from Monday, August 15 to Thursday, August 18.

Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise, the 48th Fighter Wing confirmed.

A spokesman for the 48th Fighter Wing said: "Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance and mutual security agreements between the US and the UK.

"The exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying in East Anglia or the surrounding regions. All training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations."

