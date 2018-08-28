Search

Advanced search

RAF Lakenheath fighter pilot known as ‘Slayer’ receives prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 16:12 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 01 January 2019

Gen. Tod D. Wolters presents Maj. Eric Joachim with the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex Echols

Gen. Tod D. Wolters presents Maj. Eric Joachim with the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex Echols

Archant

A fighter jet pilot known as ‘Slayer’ based at RAF Lakenheath has received the most prestigious fighter pilot award in the US Air Force.

Colleen Shine presents Maj. Eric Joachim with a ceremonial knife during the presentation of the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex EcholsColleen Shine presents Maj. Eric Joachim with a ceremonial knife during the presentation of the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award at Royal Air Force Lakenheath. Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex Echols

Major Eric Joachim, of the 48th Operations Support Squadron in the Liberty Wing, who is the chief of wing weapons and tactics and an F-15 Eagle pilot, was presented with the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Award at the base on Tuesday, December 11.

He was given the award due to his “exceptional flying abilities, superior leadership and dedication to his community”.

Maj. Joachim said: “I am very flattered to receive this award, but I see it more so as a reflection of the people that I work with on a daily basis. Thank you for being my wingman.”

Maj. Joachim also received a ceremonial knife and a glass trophy as part of the presentation.

Colleen Shine, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, Maj. Eric Joachim and family attend a reception after the presentation of the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex EcholsColleen Shine, Gen. Tod D. Wolters, Maj. Eric Joachim and family attend a reception after the presentation of the Lt. Col. Anthony C. Shine Fighter Pilot Award at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Picture: Staff Sgt. Alex Echols

Lt. Col. Anthony Shine, for whom the award is named after, went missing in action in 1972 and the annual award is presented to the pilot that is judged to have best exemplified his best characteristics; outstanding flying ability, top-notch leadershp and unwavering devotion to community.

Collen Shine, Lt. Col. Shine’s daughter, travelled to Lakenheath to present the award alongside General Tod D. Wolters.

She said: “The award honours not only exceptional pilots but also exceptional people.

“Maj. Joachim’s outstanding service in flying, teaching and leading is a reminder of all that is right about today’s Air Force.

“He is a sterling example of the calibre of character and excellence in flying my father stood for.”

Gen. Wolters, the Air Forces Africa commander for the United States Air Force in Europe, said during the presentation: “We’re here to recognize the best fighter pilot of 2017.

“I feel so comforted to know that this year’s Anthony C. Shine Award winner is Eric “Slayer” Joachim. What a perfect fit. Congratulations my friend. We are very proud of you.”

Lt. Col. Shine went missing in action during a reconnaissance and escort mission in December 1972 near the border of Laos and North Vietnam.

His remains were later repatriated in 1995 after more than 20 years missing.

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Email conor.matchett@archant.co.uk with the details.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after A140 crash

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

#includeImage($article, 225)

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Review of the Year 2018 part one: Grenades, drains and automobiles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community jaded and angry after fatal crash in accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Eleven people arrested during New Year celebrations in Norwich

Prince of Wales Road was one of the busiest places in Norwich on New Year's Eve. File photo. Picture Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists