Night flying expected during RAF Lakenheath training exercise
PUBLISHED: 16:22 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 06 August 2020
Archant 2018
People across Norfolk and Suffolk could be in line for night-time disturbances as US flight personnel take to the skies.
RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing will be increasing its operations over East Anglia and the surrounding area from August 11 to 13.
Known as ‘surge’ operations, the short periods of extra flying will help fulfil a number of training requirements for F-15 fighter jet aircrew and support personnel on the ground.
The air base said the drills were necessary to “ensure a ready and capable force”.
There are no plans for low-altitude flying, but night flying over the period is expected.
Col Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding.
“As always, we will do everything we can to minimise impact to our local communities, while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.