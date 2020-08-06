Search

Advanced search

Night flying expected during RAF Lakenheath training exercise

PUBLISHED: 16:22 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:43 06 August 2020

Night flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: Archant

Night flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

People across Norfolk and Suffolk could be in line for night-time disturbances as US flight personnel take to the skies.

Night flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: Nigel BlakeNight flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: Nigel Blake

RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing will be increasing its operations over East Anglia and the surrounding area from August 11 to 13.

Known as ‘surge’ operations, the short periods of extra flying will help fulfil a number of training requirements for F-15 fighter jet aircrew and support personnel on the ground.

Night flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: ArchantNight flying is expected as F-15 fighter jets from RAF Lakenheath take part in a training exercise. Picture: Archant

The air base said the drills were necessary to “ensure a ready and capable force”.

There are no plans for low-altitude flying, but night flying over the period is expected.

Col Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We acknowledge the disturbance this vital training may cause for some residents and greatly appreciate your support and understanding.

“As always, we will do everything we can to minimise impact to our local communities, while balancing the requirement that the Liberty Wing remains trained and ready to own the skies against any adversary.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Tragic accident’ - four-year-old child died after being trapped between stairgates

The death of a four-year-old child after being trapped between two stairgates was a tragic accident, a serious case review has found. Pictured, stock image of stair safety gates. Picture: Yevtony/Getty Images

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

Seafood shop faces closure after more than 60 years after rates row

Cookies Crab Shop, Salthouse. Owners Peter and Suzanne McKnespiey say it is unfair that they have not been given business rate relief. Picture: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Where will I have to wear a face covering from August 8?

Wearing face masks will be mandatory in more places from Saturday

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Norfolk and Waveney towns. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Wow factor: see inside this rare designer home for sale in a north Norfolk village

From show home to your home: The Spinney in Holme-next-the-Sea is for sale for �3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Watch the moment ‘PC Crow’ is shoved in car and stolen from Fen home

Caught on camera! An entry for the Emneth village scarecrow competition was stolen in broad daylight on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Lucy Bryant

Seafood shop faces closure after more than 60 years after rates row

Cookies Crab Shop, Salthouse. Owners Peter and Suzanne McKnespiey say it is unfair that they have not been given business rate relief. Picture: Antony Kelly