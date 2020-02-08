Search

Advanced search

German town honours Norfolk-based airmen executed by Gestapo

PUBLISHED: 16:08 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 08 February 2020

Three servicemen stationed at Knettishall Airfield in the Second World War are set to be honoured. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Three servicemen stationed at Knettishall Airfield in the Second World War are set to be honoured. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Three US airmen stationed at an East Anglian RAF base who were murdered by the Nazi secret police are set to be honoured.

Sgt Joseph Eugene Prokop, then 22, Sgt Charles Bernard Goldstein and Tech Sgt Warren George Hammond were stationed at RAF Knettishall during the Second World War.

Sgt Prokop's family were told he was killed in February 1945 when his B-17 bomber was shot down in Hanau, Germany, near Frankfurt. All three men actually survived the crash but were captured by the Gestapo.

Hanau historians found out that Gestapo director Hermann Fehrle, while questioning the men discovered Sgt Goldstein was Jewish and became angry. About 90 minutes later, the men were executed in a courtyard.

You may also want to watch:

Three German nationals were convicted of war crimes for killing the unarmed prisoners.

Now, the city of Hanau will honour the memory of the men, with a plaque in the courtyard they were killed in being unveiling on February 17.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘Flames two storeys high’: Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.

Food review: ‘A must for foodies’ - Is this the best place to grab a roast dinner?

The roast dinner at Old Hall Farm, Woodton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

It’s time to drop the name Golden Triangle

Steven Downes says it's time to drop the 'Golden Triangle' name PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Flames two storeys high’: Drama as blaze breaks out in Norfolk

A fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: Jono Thorne

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

‘They keep going down the pan’ - sad sight of boarded up city pub

The Red Lion pub in Norwich has now been boarded up. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in chest and neck

Dene Side, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Revealed: Norwich City Council has spent £6.2m on a Travelodge

Norwich City Council has bought this Travelodge in Harlow. (left) Martin Schmierer (right) Paul Kendrick. Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant/Google Street View.
Drive 24