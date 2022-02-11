Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green

An RAF helicopter was seen landing on a village green in east Norfolk yesterday.

The Chinook was on a training exercise when it landed in Threehammer Common in Neatished.

John Brace, from Threehammer Common in Neatished, heard the Chinook flying over his home at about 3pm yesterday, February 10.

The Chinook flying above Neatished - Credit: Georgina Brace

An RAF spokesman said: "RAF Chinooks from RAF Odiham in Hampshire have been operating across East Anglia area over the last few days.

"RAF crews were completing essential operational training events designed to ensure that our crews continue to be ready for global operations."

The Chinook on Threehammer Common village green - Credit: Georgina Brace

The RAF use a variety of Helicopter Landing Sites and training areas around the UK for training and vary their routes and training locations to maximise training benefit.

Recently they have been training in Bristol, South Wales, Birmingham, Wirral, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as in East Anglia.

Such training areas enable RAF crews to train in varied environments in preparation for operations across the globe.