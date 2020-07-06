Search

Racist word sprayed on car in street

PUBLISHED: 12:19 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 06 July 2020

A racist word was spray painted onto a parked silver Honda Civic car and its rear and side windows were smashed and the wing mirrors damaged in a racially aggravated criminal damage incident in Waterloo Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A racist word was sprayed on a car and sigificant damage was caused to the vehicle as it was parked in a street.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the racially-aggravated criminal damage incident in Lowestoft.

Significant damage was caused to the car parked on Waterloo Road in Kirkley at around 2.30am on Sunday, July 5.

A police spokesman said: “A racist word was spray painted onto a parked silver Honda Civic car and its rear and side windows were smashed and the wing mirrors damaged.”

Anyone with any information about this incident, or if you saw anything suspicious, contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/37646/20, via 101 or email Jamie.holland2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

