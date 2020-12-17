News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Quiz

How well do you know the Tier 2 rules?

David Hannant

Published: 12:15 PM December 17, 2020   
Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Two weeks after the beginning of the new tiered-system of coronavirus restrictions, health secretary Matt Hancock today announced that Norfolk and Waveney will be remaining in Tier 2 for the coming weeks.

It is as you were for the region, which was initially placed in the high alert tier following the second national lockdown.

But how well do you know the rules we must continue to live our lives by?

When can you visit the pub and how? And how many people are you allowed to meet outdoors?

Prove you have been paying attention to the guidelines and take our 15-question quiz to see just how well you know the rules.

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

