How well do you know the Tier 2 rules?

Quiz

Published: 12:15 PM December 17, 2020

Two weeks after the beginning of the new tiered-system of coronavirus restrictions, health secretary Matt Hancock today announced that Norfolk and Waveney will be remaining in Tier 2 for the coming weeks.

It is as you were for the region, which was initially placed in the high alert tier following the second national lockdown.

