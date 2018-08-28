Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Quiz to be hosted at Carrow Road in aid of charity

PUBLISHED: 14:41 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 25 January 2019

A quiz is being held at Carrow Road to help raise money for Fresh Start New Beginnings. Photo: Fresh Start - new beginnings

A quiz is being held at Carrow Road to help raise money for Fresh Start New Beginnings. Photo: Fresh Start - new beginnings

Fresh Start - New Beginnings

A quiz night held at Norwich City’s Carrow Road will help raise awareness of work of a Norfolk charity.

Fresh Start - New Beginnings is a young person’s charity working with people 21 years old and under, delivering a therapeutic service to those who have disclosed sexual abuse.

Barclays Bank is hosting the quiz, Test The Team, on Wednesday, February 6. Teams are up to five people with a cost of £10.

Jo Grant, clinical leader of the charity said: “It will help us raise awareness and much needed funds to help us work with children on our waiting list.

“Once a child has disclosed sexual abuse they should not have to wait for a service.”

Minnie Molls, of Jarrold Norwich and patron of the charity, will be attending the quiz night and said: “It’s going to be a good evening for supporting the charity, finding out about the work they do and also networking opportunities with other local businesses within the area.”

To book a spot email christopher.read2@barclays.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

TEAM NEWS: Buendia fit but hammer blow for City duo

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg against Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists