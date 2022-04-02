Did you spot our April Fool?
- Credit: PA/Ian Burt
Hands up if you spotted our April Fool spoof story.
We said King's Lynn was set to be named Queen's Lynn to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, along with landmarks, the town's football club and even its morris dancers. But we were pulling your leg.
Hundreds left comments on our social media platforms.
Haydn Farrell posted on our Facebook page: "Clever, but you need to get up earlier to catch me out."
Carol Carter said: "I almost fell for this."
Shirley Dawson admitted: "I am an April Fool because I fell for it! D'oh! "
Ray Williams added: "Just for a minute I fell for that."
Most Read
- 1 Did you spot our Queen's Lynn April Fool spoof?
- 2 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in March
- 3 Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys
- 4 Massive coastal 'fortress' rejected by planners - again
- 5 Lifeguard observation tower destroyed on Norfolk coast
- 6 Cottage with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs renovating
- 7 'Pro-Russia' remark sparks drunken street brawl in Norfolk town
- 8 Man to stand trial accused of daughter's murder
- 9 Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Norfolk village
- 10 Father and son deny murder of man in Norfolk
Some thought the idea was a good one.
Joel Hewitt Gudgin Pascale said: "I would actually love for this to be a thing."
And Alfie Sharp said: It was re named to suit a king so why not. Shame it’s an April fool because King's Lynn could really do with a re-brand."