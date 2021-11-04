News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Queen has travelled to Sandringham for long-planned private break

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:14 PM November 4, 2021
The Queen will be heading to Sandringham next month. Picture: Chris Bishop

The Queen has arrived in Sandringham for a long-planned private break. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The Queen has left Windsor Castle for a private weekend away at her Sandringham home in Norfolk.

It is understood the 95-year-old head of state is spending a few days at her estate after it was announced last week her doctors had advised her to rest for a period.

Aviation sources disclosed the Queen flew by helicopter to her home in East Anglia, a private trip that was long planned.

The Queen is undertaking a period of rest after she had preliminary tests in hospital on October 20 during her first overnight stay at a medical facility in eight years.

But she has been carrying out light duties from her desk, and recorded a video message for Cop26 world leaders who met earlier in the week in Glasgow.

You may also want to watch:

The head of state urged them to work together in “common cause” to tackle climate change, and hoped the summit’s legacy would be they recognised “the time for words has now moved to the time for action”.

She also carried out her weekly meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone on Wednesday.

Most Read

  1. 1 Human remains found in search for Diane
  2. 2 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  3. 3 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  1. 4 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  2. 5 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
  3. 6 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  4. 7 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  5. 8 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
  6. 9 One in four hospital beds occupied by 'stranded' patients stuck for weeks
  7. 10 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

There has been concern for the Queen given her advanced years, but medics see the two-week period of rest, announced last Friday, as a sensible precaution.

In a statement at the time, Buckingham Palace said the monarch would miss the annual Festival of Remembrance staged by the Royal British Legion at the Royal Albert Hall and attended by senior members of the Royal Family.

But the Queen has the “firm intention” of leading the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Gerry Batty with pupils at Hellesdon High School in 2013. Mr Batty is stepping down as chief executi

Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon