News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Queen strips Prince Andrew of military titles and patronages

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:30 PM January 13, 2022
Th Duke of York visited the King's Lynn Innovation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

The Duke of York who opened King's Lynn Innovation Centre in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

The Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages as he faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

As a result of the changes, the Duke of York, who denies all of the claims, will no longer be able to use the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

However, his Norfolk golfing patronages will be unaffected as he had already "stepped down" from them in November 2019 following a BBC interview about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace statement read: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

It comes after a US judge ruled on Wednesday that the duke would have to face Giuffre’s lawsuit.

Th Duke of York visited the King's Lynn Innovation Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

The Duke of York who opened King's Lynn Innovation Centre in 2017. - Credit: Ian Burt

A royal source said the issue had been widely discussed with the royal family, making it likely that the Prince of Wales, as well as Andrew, were involved in crisis talks over the matter.

It comes after more than 150 veterans joined forces to express their outrage, writing to the Queen to demand Andrew was removed from the honorary military positions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 Two Land Rovers overturn on A148
  3. 3 Roofer kept ripping off customers AFTER pleading guilty to fraud
  1. 4 Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme
  2. 5 Man dies after suffering medical episode in Iceland store
  3. 6 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
  4. 7 Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf
  5. 8 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  6. 9 'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman
  7. 10 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Accusing the duke of bringing the services he is associated with into disrepute, the 152 former members of the Royal Navy, RAF and Army said that “were this any other senior military officer it is inconceivable that he would still be in post”.

The palace said previously that the duke’s military appointments were in abeyance after he stepped down from public duties in 2019.

But until now he still retained the roles, which left the eight British regiments, including the Grenadier Guards of which he was colonel, in limbo more than two years on.

As a former helicopter pilot during the Falklands War he had been due to take a leading role in the commemoration of its 40th anniversary this year.


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon