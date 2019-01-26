Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

What was the Queen really trying to tell us about Brexit?

26 January, 2019 - 07:10
The Queen arrives at West Newton Village Hall, where she made her appeal over Brexit Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Queen arrives at West Newton Village Hall, where she made her appeal over Brexit Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2019

Sandringham Women’s Institute has never found itself at the forefront of political debate in all the years since it was first formed by Queen Mary.

But as we lurch towards the biggest challenge our country has faced - wars aside - for a century, the Queen gave the ladies who meet in West Newton Village Hall her candid view on how we should move forward as they met to celebrate its centenary.

The monarch, who is honorary president of the branch, traditionally gives a talk looking back over the past year.

But her words do not normally stray into the realm of politics and are not usually made public.

This time, a verbatim transcript was released shortly after she climbed into her Range Rover for the short drive home. So what is she trying to tell us?

“Reflecting on a century of change, it is clear that the qualities of the WI endure,” she said.

“The continued emphasis on patience, friendship, a strong community-focus, and considering the needs of others, are as important today as they were when the group was founded all those years ago.

“Of course, every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities.

“As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view, coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture.

“To me, these approaches are timeless, and I commend them to everyone.”

In her Christmas address the Queen touched on the same theme, telling the nation: “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding.”

Reading between the lines: Things have been getting pretty toxic of late. Even one’s government are falling out with each other. And one can’t help noticing the clock’s ticking and there’s two months to go.

So it’s about time we started listening to each other, ditched a few red lines and came up with a compromise so things don’t go pear-shaped on March 29.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

Investigation to start after blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Move to make return of trams a priority set for dual party support

A tram on Unthank Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant Library

‘We need to change this’ - Sex attack victim says court delays prevented her recovery

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists