Village pub preparing to re-open with new look as tenant hunt for neighbouring local continues

A village put will be among those to open its doors again on July 4, with a new look to help with social distancing.

A new seating area at the Queen's Head pub in Hethersett. Picture: Peter Steward A new seating area at the Queen's Head pub in Hethersett. Picture: Peter Steward

The Queen’s Head on Norwich Road in Hethersett, has erected a large gazebo in its garden to allow it extra space when it re-opens

It will also be operating a one-way system for entry and exit but could cater for over 100 people under the new rules.

Drinkers and diners will notice some changes, however, with orders being taken at tables and no standing or sitting at the bar - and customers are advised to book in advance.

Indoors customers will be able to meet with one other household and outdoors two households can meet together or a group of six people from different households can get together.

Opening hours will be restricted to 10am to 10pm, Sundays to Thursdays and 10am until 11pm Fridays and Saturdays, although these times are subject to change.

There will be a new menu in operation but it is hoped that Sunday roasts can be included. There will be no salad bar, however.

A spokesman for the pub said: “We are COVID secure and taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety and comfort of our customers and staff. We would ask that you are patient with us while we adjust to a new way of working, respect each others space and enjoy your visit.”

Children will be welcome but must stay with their parents or carers at all times.

Meanwhile, The King’s Head, which is a couple of hundred yards further down the Norwich Road has been shut since June 2019. The building dates from the beginning of the 17th century and is now owned by Ei Publican Partnerships.

With potential new tenants Norfolk Table pulling out, Ei have assured patrons that they are confident of the pub springing back to life in the future.

A spokesman said: “We are currently in discussions with a new publican about potentially reopening the King’s Head, Hethersett, and hope to be able to announce something soon. We’d like to reassure you that we are committed to operating a great pub in the heart of the local community.”