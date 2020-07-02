Search

Advanced search

Village pub preparing to re-open with new look as tenant hunt for neighbouring local continues

PUBLISHED: 06:17 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:17 02 July 2020

Queen's Head, Hethersett

Queen's Head, Hethersett

Archant Norfolk 2010

A village put will be among those to open its doors again on July 4, with a new look to help with social distancing.

A new seating area at the Queen's Head pub in Hethersett. Picture: Peter StewardA new seating area at the Queen's Head pub in Hethersett. Picture: Peter Steward

The Queen’s Head on Norwich Road in Hethersett, has erected a large gazebo in its garden to allow it extra space when it re-opens

It will also be operating a one-way system for entry and exit but could cater for over 100 people under the new rules.

Drinkers and diners will notice some changes, however, with orders being taken at tables and no standing or sitting at the bar - and customers are advised to book in advance.

Indoors customers will be able to meet with one other household and outdoors two households can meet together or a group of six people from different households can get together.

King's Head, Hethersett. Photo: Bill SmithKing's Head, Hethersett. Photo: Bill Smith

You may also want to watch:

Opening hours will be restricted to 10am to 10pm, Sundays to Thursdays and 10am until 11pm Fridays and Saturdays, although these times are subject to change.

There will be a new menu in operation but it is hoped that Sunday roasts can be included. There will be no salad bar, however.

A spokesman for the pub said: “We are COVID secure and taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety and comfort of our customers and staff. We would ask that you are patient with us while we adjust to a new way of working, respect each others space and enjoy your visit.”

Children will be welcome but must stay with their parents or carers at all times.

Meanwhile, The King’s Head, which is a couple of hundred yards further down the Norwich Road has been shut since June 2019. The building dates from the beginning of the 17th century and is now owned by Ei Publican Partnerships.

With potential new tenants Norfolk Table pulling out, Ei have assured patrons that they are confident of the pub springing back to life in the future.

A spokesman said: “We are currently in discussions with a new publican about potentially reopening the King’s Head, Hethersett, and hope to be able to announce something soon. We’d like to reassure you that we are committed to operating a great pub in the heart of the local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Closed railway lines in Norfolk could be restored

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Near miss as car pulls into path of ambulance

Dashcam footage of near miss on the A47. Photo: Submitted

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Visitors from locked-down Leicester warned to stay away from Norfolk coast

Visitors are expected to flock to Hunstanton over the weekend, as many attractions reopen along with caravan sites and holiday lets Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Everything you need to know about pubs reopening

What will pubs be like when they reopen after lockdown? Picture: Getty

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League mauling at Arsenal

Onel Hernandez was introduced at half-time of Norwich City's 4-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal Picture: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Man in 50s dies at Snetterton race track

Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for us’ - Tettey jumps to defence of City number one

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounds Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul as he scores his side's first goal of the game Picture: Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Speed concerns after driver caught at 106mph on NDR

Police are appealing for information after a number of trees have been damaged at a school in Norwich. Picture: James Bass