Hospital past expected working life

Published: 5:35 PM March 23, 2021

An aerial view of the newly-built Queen Elizabeth Hospital in 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

In 1976, the government announced the growing town of King's Lynn would be getting one of the latest generation of modern hospitals.

The 500-bed Queen Elizabeth Hospital replaced the old Lynn Hospital off the London Road, which dated back to 1835.

Use It Up And Wear It Out by Odyssey topped the singles charts on the day the QEH opened its doors on July 22, 1980.

It was one of a clutch of so-called Best Buy hospitals built from prefabricated concrete components to cut costs and speed up the modernisation of the NHS.

But the buildings were only intended to have a working life of 30 years. The QEH is still standing after 40.

A new build would not only keep the rain out. It would also allow the new hospital to be designed around new and future technologies, making it fit for 21st Century medicine.