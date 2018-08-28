Search

Hundreds turn out to see Queen at Sandringham church

PUBLISHED: 11:51 03 February 2019

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Hundreds of well-wishers braved freezing temperatures to greet the Queen during her last Sunday service before leaving Norfolk.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

On a bitterly cold but sunny morning, crowds of people gathered outside St Peter and St Paul church at West Newton on the Sandringham Estate.

Dressed in a peach coat, dress and matching hat, the Queen arrived just before 11am in her Royal Bentley with her Lady in Waiting, Mary Morrison.

The Duke of Edinburgh was absent from the service.

Avid Royal fan, Janice Bushall from East Winch, said: “The Queen looked lovely didn’t she? A very classy lady.”

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA WireQueen Elizabeth II arrives to attend a Sunday church service at St Peter and St Paul, West Newton, Norfolk. Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

John Clarke, 67, and his wife Gail from Ingoldisthorpe, have been coming to greet the Queen and members of the Royal Family for seven years.

Mr Clarke said: “We think they’re brilliant. Haven’t seen the Duke this year, he probably wants to stay in the warm.”

Kathy Garner, 43, from Watlington, said: “I have a lot of respect for the Queen, she works hard for her country and it was lovely to get the chance to see her, even with the cold.”

