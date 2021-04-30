QEH is 'lobbying hard' for a new hospital

Published: 1:56 PM April 30, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which staff say is no longer fit for purpose and should be replaced - Credit: QEH

A Norfolk hospital is bolstering its case for a new build, before it throws its hat in the ring to bid for government funding.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is one of 16 hospitals from which eight will be chosen to be replaced after a Whitehall spending review in November. An announcement is expected soon on how hospitals can bid for funding.

In a report to the QEH's board of directors, which meets on Tuesday, chairman Prof Steve Barnett said: "The trust has commenced the development of a strategic outline case to further strengthen the compelling case it submitted last year, and is determined to continue lobbying hard to position QEH to be one of the further eight new hospitals that are due to be announced later in the year.

Professor Steve Barnett, chairman of the hospital's board of directors. - Credit: QEH

"The trust’s campaign to attract significant capital funding to bring a new hospital to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk continues to gather momentum with strong support from regional media, the local community, politicians and a wide range of external stakeholders who are fighting our cause."

Almost 200 props are now in place to hold the roof up in areas including the children's ward and critical care unit. Contractors are carrying out daily checks on the roof.

An example of one of the 131 props in place around the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, including its kitchen and Rudham ward. - Credit: QEH

The QEH was built from pre-fabricated concrete sections with an expected working life of 30 years when it opened in 1980. It is still in use more then four decades later.

In a report to Tuesday's meeting, chief executive Caroline Shaw said: "The team permanently on site to systematically check and manage our buildings and act on any work that might be needed helps to ensure that we can continue to treat patients safely, as normal. Our rolling programme of essential maintenance work means that the number of props has now risen to 194."

The results have been welcomed by Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Almost 6,000 people have now signed a petition calling for a new hospital for King's Lynn. To add your voice, go to https://tinyurl.com/t4xm78w2.