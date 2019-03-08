Search

Advanced search

'Once in a lifetime opportunity'-Norfolk primary school pupils jet off to Sweden

PUBLISHED: 16:50 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 11 November 2019

Hillcrest Primary school in Downham Market has become the first primary school in Norfolk to take children overseas. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Hillcrest Primary school in Downham Market has become the first primary school in Norfolk to take children overseas. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A west Norfolk school has become the first primary in the county to take children overseas, with pupils travelling to Sweden to study.

Matthew Try, headteacher, and Lorraine Birt, Year 6 teaching assistant, with pupils outside the 'i-building'. Picture: Sarah HussainMatthew Try, headteacher, and Lorraine Birt, Year 6 teaching assistant, with pupils outside the 'i-building'. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Eighteen pupils at Hillcrest Primary school in Downham Market jetted off to Sweden on Monday, November 11 as part of a new programme of study that adopts the Swedish model of learning.

Excited year 6 pupils and four members of staff will spend one week in a school in Vasteras experiencing first hand how children in Sweden are taught.

Headteacher Matthew Try piloted the project 18 months ago, introducing it to year 5 and 6 pupils in September this year.

Mr Try said: "We've really taken on board the independence Swedish kids take on from a young age.

18 children from Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market have flown out to Sweden to spend the week working in a school in Vasteras. Picture: Sarah Hussain18 children from Hillcrest Primary in Downham Market have flown out to Sweden to spend the week working in a school in Vasteras. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"You can spend a lot of time spoon-feeding the children, whereas this move is about the children saying I struggle with this subject and so want to spend more time on that."

The current system sees pupils dedicate three afternoons a week to independent learning.

You may also want to watch:

Lorraine Birt, assistant teacher, said: "They have to have that mindset to do it themselves and it's a good way of starting them off for high school and university.

Year 6 pupils at Hillcrest Primary school have adopted a Swedish model of learning, which seems them working more independently. Picture: Sarah HussainYear 6 pupils at Hillcrest Primary school have adopted a Swedish model of learning, which seems them working more independently. Picture: Sarah Hussain

"It's the first time a Norfolk primary school have done this. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for them."

Pupils will get stuck in with the Swedish way of life spending time with children and families there.

Year 6 pupil Charlie, 10, said: "Independent learning will help us when we go to Sweden because that's what they do. It's my first time going so I'm really excited. Hopefully it will show us a good style of learning.

Emily, 10, said: "Independence is a good way to express ourselves while learning. During the week we get to pick our own classes and try and achieve our goals. I prefer the independent style of learning."

The school recently launched a £4.5m extension that will allow for an increase in pupil size.

Mr Try said: "We've named the new building the 'i-centre' with it standing for independence. We have thrown everything into making this a success.

"The independent learning is really developing the child not just for the academic process. It gives them ownership over what to do with their own learning."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Drivers caught ignoring ‘no cars’ rule in town

Police said 15 drivers perfeormed an illegal right turn in an hour in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Police

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

New restaurant launches at golf club – and it’s open to non-members

The Stables restaurant at the Royal Norwich golf club has just opened. Pic: Royal Norwich golf club

Man loses everything after fire destroys his home

The aftermath of a workshop fire in Tacolneston. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Argos closing store and re-opening in supermarket

Argos is set to move into Sainsbury's Picture: Sainsbury's

Suspicious blaze at church being treated as arson

St Luke's Church Centre on Homefield Avenue in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists