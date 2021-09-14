News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tractor fire leads to barn blaze

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:39 AM September 14, 2021   
A tractor fire has led to a barn blaze in Pulham St Mary.

A tractor fire has led to a barn blaze in Pulham St Mary. - Credit: Google Maps

A tractor fire has spread to a barn in a Norfolk village, with five fire crews being called to the scene.

Fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called to the incident on Station Road in Pulham St Mary shortly before 9am this morning.

Crews from Harleston, Diss, Earlham, Carrow and Hethersett were assisted by appliances from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish the fire.

They used breathing apparatus along with main and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots.

Firefighters left the scene shortly after 10am.


Diss News

