Popular pub set to reopen with new menu and opening times

PUBLISHED: 14:39 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 July 2020

A popular north Norfolk pub is reopening after lockdown with a new menu and opening times.

The Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Marsham Arms in Hevingham is reopening on Saturday, July 4 and will now be open from Wednesday to Sunday, from midday.

Food will be served from 12pm to 9pm and head chef James Mortimer said: “It’s going to be strange and in terms of the industry, it will have a massive effect.

“We’ve missed our customers during lockdown, as we have not been open for takeaways, and we hope they will come out to support us, and also stay safe.”

The Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. Picture: THE FOXThe Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. Picture: THE FOX

The nearby Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham is also reopening on Saturday, July 4.

Assistant manager Susie Westgate said: “We’ve got all new tables in the garden area outside and the gazebo is up. We’re hoping to be busy.”

Pub membership organisation, the Forum of Private Pubs, is reporting that only 50pc of pubs will open on Saturday, July 4.

