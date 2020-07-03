Popular pub set to reopen with new menu and opening times

James Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. He said they had missed their customers during lockdown. Picture: James Mortimer Picture: James Mortimer

A popular north Norfolk pub is reopening after lockdown with a new menu and opening times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Marsham Arms in Hevingham is reopening on Saturday, July 4 and will now be open from Wednesday to Sunday, from midday.

Food will be served from 12pm to 9pm and head chef James Mortimer said: “It’s going to be strange and in terms of the industry, it will have a massive effect.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve missed our customers during lockdown, as we have not been open for takeaways, and we hope they will come out to support us, and also stay safe.”

The Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. Picture: THE FOX The Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham. Picture: THE FOX

The nearby Fox Steakhouse in Hevingham is also reopening on Saturday, July 4.

Assistant manager Susie Westgate said: “We’ve got all new tables in the garden area outside and the gazebo is up. We’re hoping to be busy.”

MORE: How pubs in North Walsham are getting ready to reopen

Pub membership organisation, the Forum of Private Pubs, is reporting that only 50pc of pubs will open on Saturday, July 4.