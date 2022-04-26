Pubs set to stay open two hours later for Jubilee bank holiday

A parliament order could see pubs and bars stay open later for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: PA

Pubs and bars will see opening hours extended as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Parliament is set to pass an order to approve longer licensing hours for the four-day bank holiday.

The order would cover Thursday, June 2, to Saturday, June 4 - lengthening closing hours from 11pm to 1am.

The bank holiday is for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1952.

She is the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

The home secretary can make an order relaxing licensing hours to mark occasions of "exceptional national significance" under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003.

The order will not extend to premises that sell alcohol for consumption off-premises, like supermarkets or off-licenses.

