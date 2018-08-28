Medium comes to town for enlightening show

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher who uses his psychic ability to help people through the stages of grief. Picture: Contributed Archant

A medium is coming to Bungay next month for a show at the Fisher Theatre.

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher who says he uses his psychic ability to help people through the stages of grief and delivers messages from loved-ones who have passed away.

Over his long career he has been on programmes such as Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School.

He said: “Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person’s life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their mum, their dad, their son, or their daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that’s worth doing.”

The show will take place on Wednesday, February 13 at the Fisher Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or from the box office on 01986 897130.