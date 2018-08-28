Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Medium comes to town for enlightening show

PUBLISHED: 16:02 22 January 2019

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher who uses his psychic ability to help people through the stages of grief. Picture: Contributed

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher who uses his psychic ability to help people through the stages of grief. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A medium is coming to Bungay next month for a show at the Fisher Theatre.

Tony Stockwell is a medium, healer and teacher who says he uses his psychic ability to help people through the stages of grief and delivers messages from loved-ones who have passed away.

Over his long career he has been on programmes such as Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School.

He said: “Whether through mental or physical mediumship, on TV or through small groups, if you can bless one person’s life to absolutely believe beyond doubt that their mum, their dad, their son, or their daughter is actually going to be there waiting for them and it gives them comfort, then that’s worth doing.”

The show will take place on Wednesday, February 13 at the Fisher Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.co.uk or from the box office on 01986 897130.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Norfolk-born James Dyson ditches Brexit Britain for Singapore headquarters

File photo dated 2/11/00 of inventor James Dyson with his Dyson Contrarotator washing machine. Consumer magazine Which? claimed the Contrarotator, which has two counter-rotating drums designed to mimic the action of hand washing, was not worth it £1,000 - £1,200 price tag, compared with the £480 Bosch Maxx WFL, a machine that came top of a Which? test a few months before the Dytson Contrarotator went on sale. See PA Story CONSUMER Dyson. PA Photo

Outdoor education centre celebrates 30 years of inspiring young people

Former PE teacher Martin Read, who founded Hilltop Outdoor Activity Centre on the site of Sheringham Zoo 30 years ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists