‘No slow dances!’: mums organise school prom night in back garden

PUBLISHED: 11:39 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:39 20 June 2020

Wymondham High School pupils Joseph Spencer and Niamh Rees on their prom night. Picture: Ian Burt

It is the one night high school pupils anticipate the most.

But due to coronavirus, most students have been faced with the sad prospect of not having a prom night to look forward to.

However, two dedicated mums have gone to extraordinary measures to make sure their children do not miss out - by hosting the event in their back garden.

Louise Spencer, from Wymondham, and Kathy Rees, from Becketts Grove, threw the prom of a lifetime from Ms Spencer’s back garden in Wymondham.

Their children Joseph Spencer and Niamh Rees, both aged 16, danced to a specially curated playlist, tucked into nibbles, drank non-alcoholic Prosecco and wore prom king and queen sashes.

The event took place on the night of their would-have-been prom night, marking the end of GCSEs at Wymondham High Academy, on Friday at 5.30pm.

Mrs Rees, a teaching assistant at Wreningham Primary School, said: “It is lovely us as parents seeing something we would never see as we would normally take them off and not see them again. This time we are able to share their prom with them in style.”

The idea came from a desire to do something positive during lockdown.

Mrs Rees, 52, said: “It is such a strange situation and a real shame that young people can’t celebrate the end of school as they normally would.

“It was Louise’s idea to do something nice and to do something to mark their milestone achievement. We thought we could at the very least give them a prom night they can remember in years to come.”

“Lou and I are doing it for us and, in a way, we are so much more excited than they are. It’s a proud mum moment when children move on to the next stage of their lives.”

Mrs Rees said she was concerned their children may not want to throw a prom night but was overjoyed when they agreed.

She added: “I suppose it’s quite awkward having two sets of parents watching your prom night but I was so pleased when they said they were up for it.

“Niamh and Joseph have been friends since high school and get on so well. It is wonderful that they have been able to celebrate, albeit not how they intended, all their achievements.”

