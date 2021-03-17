Plan for traffic lights and to allow cyclists to use path near rail station
- Credit: Google
Cyclist could soon be allowed to use a section of footpath close to a Norfolk town's rail station.
Norfolk County Council has proposed to convert part of a pathway in Station Road, Wymondham, into a shared use facility.
The change would allow cyclists to use it, along with pedestrians.
The plan would also see the existing zebra crossing on the road converted into a puffin crossing, meaning traffic lights would be installed.
At a meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening, which lasted for three minutes, no objections to the proposal were made.
You may also want to watch:
Robert Savage speculated it would form part of a future cycle network from south Wymondham through to the town centre.
"That's what I assume as well," chairman Peter Broome added.
Most Read
- 1 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
- 2 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 3 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 4 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
- 5 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
- 6 Armed police called to Norwich house
- 7 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
- 8 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
- 9 Removal of wartime pillbox sparks sadness
- 10 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
No date has yet been given for when work might begin.