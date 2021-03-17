News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan for traffic lights and to allow cyclists to use path near rail station

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:55 AM March 17, 2021   
This zebra crossing near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted into a puffin crossing.

This zebra crossing near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted into a puffin crossing, meaning traffic lights would be installed. - Credit: Google

Cyclist could soon be allowed to use a section of footpath close to a Norfolk town's rail station.

Norfolk County Council has proposed to convert part of a pathway in Station Road, Wymondham, into a shared use facility.

The change would allow cyclists to use it, along with pedestrians.

The plan would also see the existing zebra crossing on the road converted into a puffin crossing, meaning traffic lights would be installed.

This stretch of footpath near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted, allowing cyclists to use it as well as pedestrians.

This stretch of footpath near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted, allowing cyclists to use it as well as pedestrians. - Credit: Google

At a meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening, which lasted for three minutes, no objections to the proposal were made.

You may also want to watch:

Robert Savage speculated it would form part of a future cycle network from south Wymondham through to the town centre.

"That's what I assume as well," chairman Peter Broome added.

No date has yet been given for when work might begin.

