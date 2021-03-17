Plan for traffic lights and to allow cyclists to use path near rail station

Published: 11:55 AM March 17, 2021

This zebra crossing near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted into a puffin crossing, meaning traffic lights would be installed. - Credit: Google

Cyclist could soon be allowed to use a section of footpath close to a Norfolk town's rail station.

Norfolk County Council has proposed to convert part of a pathway in Station Road, Wymondham, into a shared use facility.

The change would allow cyclists to use it, along with pedestrians.

The plan would also see the existing zebra crossing on the road converted into a puffin crossing, meaning traffic lights would be installed.

This stretch of footpath near Wymondham Rail Station could be converted, allowing cyclists to use it as well as pedestrians. - Credit: Google

At a meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening, which lasted for three minutes, no objections to the proposal were made.

Robert Savage speculated it would form part of a future cycle network from south Wymondham through to the town centre.

"That's what I assume as well," chairman Peter Broome added.

No date has yet been given for when work might begin.