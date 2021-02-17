News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM February 17, 2021   
A vision for the proposed development at Badersfield, which is next to the former RAF COltishall airbase. 

A vision for the proposed development at Badersfield, which is next to the former RAF Coltishall airbase. - Credit: Supplied by Terry Harper

A north Norfolk village could be transformed by a proposal to build up to 325 new homes, plus 80 flats and bungalows in an elderly care facility.

The plans for Badersfield, between Buxton and Scottow, also include space for a new village green, allotments and up to 12,000 trees such as Scots pine. 

But they have already drawn some criticism, with a parish council saying the development would be "completely out of proportion" and worsen road congestion.

Poppyfields Norfolk has put forward the plans, promoted by Norwich-based Glavenhill Strategic Land.

Terry Harper, spokesperson, said the project was at a very early stage, and said there would be a public consultation and exhibition.

Mr Harper said: "The upshot is a development with community and sustainability at heart.

"There has been quite an amount of feedback already, the vast majority - including many local residents - excited and wanting to be put on the mailing list for a new home here, both purchase and rented." 

Badersfield's current housing consists of former accommodation for servicemen and women and their families at RAF Coltishall, which closed in 2006. It is also home to HMP Bure and Scottow Enterprise Park, which has a thriving business community with more than 100 tenants. 

The development could also include a peak-hour shuttle bus to Worstead Station and a traffic restructure so vehicles did not have to pass through the residential area to access the enterprise park.

The developers said Section 106 payments could be made to extend nearby schools, and said the local GP surgery had a relatively low doctor to patient ratio. 

But a statement from Scottow Parish Council said it was aware of a "great deal of concern" in the community. 

It read: "The proposals are completely out of proportion with the village of Scottow and Badersfield and, if built, would undoubtable increase the problems of non-sustainable development, where residents are reliant on cars to travel to work and school and our already congested roads worsen."

Nigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council, has raised concerns over an application f

Nigel Dixon, councillor on North Norfolk District Council, has raised concerns over an application for an office at Smallburgh. Picture: NNDC - Credit: Archant

Nigel Dixon,  county councillor for the area, said he understood people would be concerned about whether infrastructure would be able to cope. 

He said: “Housing in general is needed, but it’s needed in the right places with the right supporting infrastructure. How will that infrastructure be upgraded to cater for the additional demand and traffic?”

A planning application has not yet been submitted to North Norfolk District Council.

