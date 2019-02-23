News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Large fire breaks out near train station

person

Luke Powell

Published: 12:43 AM February 23, 2019    Updated: 11:43 AM October 10, 2020
Emergency services responded to a fire at Blackfriars Road in King's Lynn. Photo: Google

Emergency services responded to a fire at Blackfriars Road in King's Lynn. Photo: Google

A large fire has broken out near King's Lynn railway station this morning.

Multiple fire engines were called to the blaze at Blackfriars Road shortly after 9am.

A member of the public, who did not wish to be named, said a terraced property had caught fire and flames were visible.

Fire crews from King's Lynn, Downham Market, Hunstanton and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene.

West Norfolk bus operator Lynxbus said it was unable to drop off passengers at the nearly railway station due to the fire.

You may also want to watch:

In a Twitter post, the company said: 'Due to a fire on Blackfriars Road we are unable to drop off at King's Lynn Railway Station.

'All services are running but on a diversion, so journeys may take a little longer.'

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose jets to extinguish the flames.

While the incident was declared over at 10.26am, crews are still on scene.

• Do you have pictures of the fire? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

