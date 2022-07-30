The race to save village ruins
- Credit: Michael Knights
It will hardly restore it to its former glory, but a project has been launched to preserve an abandoned church which has become a much-loved village asset.
Heritage experts are carrying out works to protect St Martin’s, in Shotesham near Norwich, from further collapse.
The church has been in ruins for hundreds of years but remains a popular spot for locals as well as walkers, as it lies close to the Boudicca Way.
To preserve it and keep it safe for future generations, villagers and conservation group the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) have been carrying out maintenance work on its walls.
The project involves employing medieval construction techniques to strengthen the church by fixing loose flint work and preventing further collapses.
SPAB is using the scheme as an opportunity to teach centuries-old skills to conservation experts, to help them learn more about caring for ancient structures.
Part of this involved creating a traditional lime kiln, using local clay, in the aisle of the ruin, to burn chalk, cockles and oyster shells to create the material used to repair the flint work.
Another phase, to start in the autumn, will involve ‘capping’ the walls with grass, to protect the ruins from the effects of rainwater.
Michael Knights, a heritage expert who lives in the village and is involved in the project, said: “This work is what we might call ‘managed decay’ and there is no intention to "restore" the ruin.
"Ruined churches are a particular Norfolk problem. The county originally had one of the largest populations in England and therefore a considerable number of medieval churches to serve that population.
"Over centuries many were abandoned but they are acknowledged to be important because they often hide secrets of early Christian belief and worship.
"Some, like St Marys at Houghton on the Hill, have early wall paintings and other treasures that are being lost to decay and neglect. I feel we have a duty of care towards these iconic structures that dot our beautiful countryside and which were constructed by our ancestors."
The work is being funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, as well as the local Parochial Church Council, which is responsible for the site.
The church is thought to date back to the 11th century with parts, including the tower, added around 200 years later.
It is not known exactly when it was abandoned and left to ruin.
Several Norfolk churches were deserted when village populations dwindled, often as a result of plagues.
Some churches also suffered from the attentions of Henry VIII, during the Dissolution of the Monasteries, and Oliver Cromwell, during the Civil War.
It is thought St Martin’s may have endured the unfortunate double whammy of being targeted during both periods.
The ruins were also likely plundered by villagers over the centuries, who took construction materials from the site for themselves.
Around a decade ago, locals organised a project to remove thick ivy and other vegetation and fallen trees from the structure, so it could be better enjoyed by the community and slow down the rate of decay and collapse of the flint walls.
Since then, it has hosted a series of village events, including a wedding.
VILLAGE OF FOUR CHURCHES
Shotesham has the unusual distinction of being home to four churches.
Two of these - St Mary’s and All Saints - are still open with the same congregation rotating services between both sites.
Then there is the ruined St Martin’s, which is located just metres from St Mary’s.
And finally, St Botolph’s, which is also located nearby and is thought to be the oldest of the four.
Very little evidence of it remains, except for the base of its tower, which can be visited.