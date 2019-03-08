Traditional races, tug o' war and fancy dress - all part of afternoon of fun at Dereham Peace Day

The peace celebrations in 1919. Dereham's annual carnival will be replaced with a special Dereham Peace Day to mark 100 years since the end of the war in 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Judy Rogers Archant

The afternoon programme for Dereham Peace Day has been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Recreation Ground will come to life on Saturday July 20 with an array of activities as part of the commemorations to mark 100 years since peace was celebrated in the town after the First World War,

During the morning, Dereham Town Band will play in the Market Place, soldiers will return to the railway station and parade to St Nicholas Parish Church for a service and there will be a lunch for visitors at the King's Head.

At 1pm the 1919 visitors and soldiers will walk to the Rec, where the afternoon of activities will begin.

The programme is: -1.15pm - Children's Union Jack parade;

You may also want to watch:

-1.25pm - Dance With Me display on race track;

-1.45pm - Fancy dress competitions - bicyles, prams, children and adults;

-2.15pm - Dance displays at maypole;

-2.30 - Races begin: 50 yards under fives hobby horse; 100 yards adult egg and spoon; 50 yards under 10s egg and spoon; 50 yards under sixes egg and spoon; 50 yards adult men's sack; 50 yards adult women's sack; 50 yards children's sack; 100 yards men's sprint; 100 yards under 16s sprint boys; 100 yards under 16s sprint girls;

-4.30 Presentation of trophies and tug o war - soldiers v civilians.

For more information or to offer help ring Judy Rogers on 07368 394499 or email info@derehamcarnival.co.uk.