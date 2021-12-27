Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
- Credit: Trading Standards
Goat butter that could contain metal is on the list of items which retailers have recalled due to health and safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about several items which should be returned to the retailer for a full refund.
St Helen's Farm has recalled its St Helen's Farm Goat Butter because the product may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes the product unsafe to eat.
The recall notice affects all packs with a best before date up to March 2022.
Product details
St Helen's Farm Goats Butter
Pack size: 250 g
Best-before dates: all packs with a best-before date up to and including 13 March 2022
Bennett Opie Ltd has issued a recall for its Opies Pickled Walnuts because they may contain mustard and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.
As a result of a packaging error some jars may contain pickled cornichons and onions with mustard and sulphites as ingredients which are not declared on the label.
This means the product poses a risk to anyone will an allergy to mustard or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxides and/or sulphates.
Product details
Opies Pickled Walnuts
Pack size: 390 g
Batch code: L1327
Best-before-end date: November 2024
Allergens: mustard, Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphates
The Office for Product Safety and Standards have issued a recall notice for the Haas Automation Inc Enclosure Exhaust System.
The exhaust system extracts metalworking fluid and water mix aerosol into the workplace atmosphere where it can be breathed in.
Inhalation of metalworking fluid mist can cause lung diseases such as occupational asthma. There is no effective filtration of the hazardous substances.
This product is no longer for sale in Great Britain and the supplier is in the process of writing to existing customers to make them aware of the risk.