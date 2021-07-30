News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk sailing club gets a royal visit from Princess Anne

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:51 PM July 30, 2021
Snettisham Beach Sailing Club received a royal visitor when HRH The Princess Royal arrived to take part in the club's celebrations.

She was joined by members and sailors, as well as the Royal Yachting Association's CEO Sarah Treseder, in a visit on July 12. 

The visit was to celebrate club developments, such as the naming of a new race control boat "Avocet" - paying tribute to the bird life in the area, as well as the club's support of the RSPB.

They were also celebrating the opening of the club's bungalow, which was recently converted into a holiday home for let and is available for the club's disabled sailors and instructors.

Members and guests of all ages enjoyed tea and conversation with Princess Anne.  

Club Commodore Adrian Tebbutt said: “It was lovely to speak to HRH The Princess Royal about sailing and the numbers of girls who are taking part with us."

